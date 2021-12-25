Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $5.38. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,961,104 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

