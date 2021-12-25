Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $5.38. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,961,104 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
