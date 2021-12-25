cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $79.13 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7,913.38 or 0.15651275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and approximately $4,829.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

