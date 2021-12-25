CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $1.67 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,872.61 or 1.00617030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001867 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

