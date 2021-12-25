Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Financial Comparison

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.29% 0.43% 0.23% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Trip.com Group and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.08 -$491.00 million $0.33 72.09 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.82, suggesting a potential upside of 88.39%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

