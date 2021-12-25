DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $17,998.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.85 or 0.00376160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

