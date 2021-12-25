Datamine FLUX Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $715,977.87 and $8,011.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,022,163 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

