Datasea (DTSS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Datasea to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Datasea and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2505 12732 23601 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Datasea’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -5.18 Datasea Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.21

Datasea’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Summary

Datasea rivals beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

