Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 431 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.