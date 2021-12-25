Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

