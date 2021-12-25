DEEPSPACE (DPS) Tops One Day Volume of $29,381.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $29,381.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

