DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.66 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $289.21 or 0.00579506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $161.66 million and $606,816.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

