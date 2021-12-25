Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.88. 26,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

