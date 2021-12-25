DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.51 or 0.07953849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.15 or 0.99940573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

