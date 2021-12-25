DeFiSocial Gaming Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.51 or 0.07953849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.15 or 0.99940573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

