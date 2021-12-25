DeHive Price Up 13% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $528,511.71 and $82,218.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.