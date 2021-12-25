Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
DTEGY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.23.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
