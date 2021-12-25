Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

DTEGY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

