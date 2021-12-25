DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $2,954.83 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $114.04 million and $19.49 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,954.83 or 0.05793662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

