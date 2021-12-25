DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,948.00

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $48,948.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $632.65 or 0.01248855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

