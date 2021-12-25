DIGG (DIGG) One Day Volume Hits $118,919.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $118,919.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $40,255.85 or 0.79639552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

