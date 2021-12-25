Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0023 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $509,461.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.32 or 0.00424078 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.