DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.10.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,801.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

