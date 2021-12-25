Digitex (DGTX) Tops One Day Volume of $257,747.00

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $257,747.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.