Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $57,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,706,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 986,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 117,875 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 653,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.