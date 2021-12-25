DMScript Price Up 8.8% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $226,779.19 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

