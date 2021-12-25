Dogecoin Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.36 billion and $993.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00318256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.