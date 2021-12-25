Doliver Advisors LP Buys 17,951 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 25.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 41,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

