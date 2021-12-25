Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

