Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $27,595.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,547.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.00899825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00253573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

