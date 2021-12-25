DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Financial Survey

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 19.47 -$1.23 billion ($3.67) -8.02 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DraftKings and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 1 10 17 0 2.57 Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $62.05, suggesting a potential upside of 110.78%. Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.01%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -127.81% -65.15% -35.39% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

