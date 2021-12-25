DRIFE Price Down 1% This Week (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $391,399.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,541,379 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

