DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

