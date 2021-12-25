Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.51 or 0.07953849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.15 or 0.99940573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

