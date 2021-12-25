DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $636.58 or 0.01248162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $31.40 million and $139,549.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00390016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008704 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

