Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,222 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Dycom Industries worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

