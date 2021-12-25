Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Reaches $115,129.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $58,560.48 and $115,129.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

