e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $119.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00310926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000076 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,963 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,757 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.