eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0311 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $62.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00322231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

