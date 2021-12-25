EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 6% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $718,589.57 and approximately $524.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 6% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.57 or 1.00401401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.40 or 0.01335228 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

