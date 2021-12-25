Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $8.42. Educational Development shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 5,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

