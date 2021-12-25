Electric Vehicle Zone Price Reaches $0.0874 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and $741,509.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

