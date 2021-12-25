Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Cap of $774,869.84

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $774,869.84 and $34,645.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

