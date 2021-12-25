Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.00. Electromed shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 15,470 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Electromed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electromed by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.