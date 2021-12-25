Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 523,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

