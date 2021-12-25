Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 19,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 929,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

