Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

