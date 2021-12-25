Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Amgen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

