Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

