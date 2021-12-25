Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

