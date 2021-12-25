Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 570 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

