Elrond One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.21 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $247.41 or 0.00495537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $83.21 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,937,925 coins and its circulating supply is 19,924,466 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

